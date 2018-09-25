Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby was sentenced on Tuesday to three to four years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced the 81-year-old following the conclusion of the hearing to determine how long he would be behind bars for being convicted of sexual assault.
The sentencing took place in Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia.
Cosby was found guilty in April during a re-trial that centered on claims from Andrea Constand stemming from an incident in 2004.
“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy, young spirit & crushed it,” Constand told the court Tuesday morning during her victim impact statement before Cosby was sentenced. “He robbed me of my health & vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself & others.”
The court also determined that Cosby would be labeled as a sexually violent predator, a point of contention that defense attorneys were arguing against.
The prosecutor in the case was pushing for Cosby to serve 10 years in prison, but the judge hinted on Monday that the sentence may be closer to three years. Cosby’s legal team was asking for the comedian to be remanded to his home instead of a correctional facility.
Prior to the sentencing, Cosby had the opportunity to take the stand and ask the judge for leniency and express remorse, but he chose not to.
Cosby’s fall from grace has been especially notable because he built his career on a clean, family-friendly image that was shredded when he was indicted and ultimately arrested on Constand’s accusation that had gone all but ignored until Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele won his election in 2015 and vowed to finish the job he said his predecessor should have started.
Allegations of the TV star having spent decades drugging and sexually assaulting women were initially suppressed before the claims grew louder and more abundant, ultimately reaching as many as 60 women accusing him.
Cosby’s first trial resulted in a mistrial, but a retrial was granted based on the court’s admission of a previously sealed deposition during which Cosby admitted giving quaaludes to women, likening the action to how someone would offer a guest “a drink.”
This week’s sentencing hearing began with the expectations that Cosby would indeed be sentenced, but defense attorneys tried a last-ditch effort to stall the proceedings on Monday. According to Deadline, Cosby’s “lawyers today made a last-ditch sleight-of-hand that could knock the two-day sentencing hearing off the rails right after it started and keep him from potentially going behind bars this week.”
Accusers had an opportunity to speak directly to Cosby and the court during the two-day sentencing hearing, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson.
The comedian’s wife filed an ethics complaint with the state judicial board last week claiming Judge Steven O’Neill was biased, but the accusation was never really expected to affect the sentencing.
SEE ALSO:
All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution
Amber Guyger’s Lawyer Whines That It’s Unfair She Was Fired
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
1. Cosby leaves courtroom in handcuffs1 of 75
2. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 2 of 75
3. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 3 of 75
4. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 4 of 75
5.5 of 75
6.6 of 75
7.7 of 75
8.8 of 75
9. Sentencing expectedSource:Getty 9 of 75
10. Accuser Janice DickinsonSource:Getty 10 of 75
11. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 11 of 75
12.12 of 75
13. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 13 of 75
14. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 14 of 75
15. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 15 of 75
16. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 16 of 75
17. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 17 of 75
18. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 18 of 75
19. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 75
20. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 20 of 75
21. Day 2: Cosby accuser arrivesSource:Getty 21 of 75
22. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 22 of 75
23. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 23 of 75
24. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 24 of 75
25. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 25 of 75
26. Bill Cosby's personal attorney leavesSource:Getty 26 of 75
27. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 27 of 75
28.28 of 75
29. Heavy police presenceSource:Getty 29 of 75
30. Cosby fans on-siteSource:Getty 30 of 75
31. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 31 of 75
32. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 32 of 75
33. Activists at the courthouseSource:Getty 33 of 75
34. Cosby spokespersonsSource:Getty 34 of 75
35. Heavy media presenceSource:Getty 35 of 75
36. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 36 of 75
37. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 37 of 75
38. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 38 of 75
39. Gloria AllredSource:Getty 39 of 75
40. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 40 of 75
41. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 41 of 75
42. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 42 of 75
43. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 43 of 75
44. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 44 of 75
45. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 45 of 75
46. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 46 of 75
47. Andrea ConstandSource:Getty 47 of 75
48. Former model Janice DickinsonSource:Getty 48 of 75
49. Judge Steven T. O'NeillSource:Getty 49 of 75
50. Bill Cosby's publicist Andrew WyattSource:Getty 50 of 75
51. Chelan Lasha arrivesSource:Getty 51 of 75
52. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 52 of 75
53. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin SteeleSource:Getty 53 of 75
54. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 54 of 75
55.55 of 75
56. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 56 of 75
57. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 57 of 75
58. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 58 of 75
59. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 59 of 75
60. Cosby back in courtSource:Getty 60 of 75
61. Bill Cosby arrives for sentencingSource:Getty 61 of 75
62.62 of 75
63. Judge Steven T. O'Neill enters the courtroomSource:Getty 63 of 75
64.64 of 75
65. Activists demonstrateSource:Getty 65 of 75
66. Police presenceSource:Getty 66 of 75
67. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 67 of 75
68. Bill CosbySource:Getty 68 of 75
69. Janice Dickinson arrivesSource:Getty 69 of 75
70. Gloria Allred speaksSource:Getty 70 of 75
71. Bill CosbySource:Getty 71 of 75
72. Protests ensueSource:Getty 72 of 75
73. Defense lawyer arrivesSource:Getty 73 of 75
74. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 74 of 75
75. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 75 of 75
Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction was originally published on newsone.com