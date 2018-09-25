CLOSE
White Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Neighbor In His Own Apartment Finally Fired

What sort of training did she get?

What took so damn long? Amber Guyger, the white Dallas police officer who shot and killed a Black man, Botham Jean, after she walked into his apartment, has finally been fired. 

The incident occurred on the night of September 6 at the South Side Flats Apartment Complex.

According to Dallas PD, an internal investigation determined that Guyger “engaged in adverse conduct” which merited her getting the axe. Guyger, who has been charged with manslaughter, claims she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.

Guyger lived on the 3rd floor while Jean resided on the 4th floor. Guyger wasn’t even arrested until three days later. Also, Sly Fox News tried to smear Jean by reporting that marijuana had been found in his residence.

We’ll let you guess why this particular murder victim was being treated as a suspect…

