Styles P “Morning Mourning,” E-40 ft. Yhung T.O. “These Days” & More | Daily Visuals 9.24.18

Styles P tells a heartbreaking story all too common in the hood and E-40 reps The Town. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 21: Styles P performs during the Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert at Barclays Center on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) 

A few months ago Styles P came through with a tough as leather project in G-Host and today one third of The LOX comes through with a video for one of the album’s standout tracks.

In his visuals to “Morning Mourning” Style PeNiro narrates the story of an attempted murder gone wrong when an innocent child gets caught in the middle. An all too familiar situation when it comes to gun violence in the US.

Back on the west coast E-40 keeps the Bay a buzzing with his OG flow and exclusive lingo in his clip to the Yhung T.O. assisted clip to “These Days.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from The Black Eyed Peas, Too $hort, and more.

STYLES P – “MORNING MOURNING”

E-40 FT. YHUNG T.O. – “THESE DAYS”

THE BLACK EYED PEAS – “BIG LOVE”

TOO $HORT – “GO $HORT DOG”

YOUNG DOLPH FT. OFFSET – “BREAK THE BANK”

PARDISON FONTAINE FT. CARDI B – “BACKIN’ IT UP”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “DRIVE THRU”

Z MONEY FT. KEY GLOCK – “DURAG”

COMETHAZINE – “WALK”

DOE BOY – “2 SMOOVE”

FELLY – “MIAMI”

K CAMP – “NONCHALANT”

Styles P “Morning Mourning,” E-40 ft. Yhung T.O. “These Days” & More | Daily Visuals 9.24.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

