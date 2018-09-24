2018 Has Been One Of The Most Competitive Years In Hip-Hop In Quite Some Time. A Number Of Artists Are Vying For The Best Album Of The Year. Jay Rock Has Stated His Claim With “Redemption” With Many Calling It A Rap Album Of The Year Candidate.

Jay Rock States His Claim, Talks His Redemption Song & More In Voices.

RELATED: Watch: Episode 2 Of Jay Rock’s ‘Road To Redemption’ Shows Us His Early Relationship With Kendrick Lamar

RELATED: Watch: Jay Rock Drops Episode One Of ‘Road To Redemption’ In Anticipation For His Upcoming Album

Voices: Jay Rock “Redemption Is The Best Album of 2018” was originally published on kysdc.com