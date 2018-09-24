‘We Are All Community’: Tamron Hall Previews Her New Talk Show

UPDATED: 3:22 p.m. EDT — Details of Tamron Hall’s upcoming new talk show have been revealed, according to a new report. While the name of the show wasn’t immediately announced, it will air on ABC Owned Television Stations Group, AdWeek confirmed Monday afternoon. It was tentatively scheduled to air at some point during the fall of 2019.
“I’m thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show – which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as well as inspiration in the face of adversity – to audiences across the country,” Hall said in a statement. “Having grown up professionally as a local news reporter and anchor, I know that it’s vital to tell stories that reflect local communities. I couldn’t be more humbled to return to daytime television backed by such a phenomenal team at an iconic company. The best daytime TV is the kind where you listen before you talk, and with my partners at Disney|ABC, that’s what we’ll deliver next fall!”
Original story:
Tamron Hall, the former news anchor on the Today show who left NBC amid a flurry of controversy, was getting closer to realizing her latest job of hosting her own talk show. To prove it, she posted a brief clip to social media on Monday showing viewers what they can expect when her as-yet-untitled show hits the airwaves.
You might remember that Hall, one of the few Black faces in the very white landscape of TV news, was all but fired from the Today show early last year in order to make room for Fox News defector Megyn Kelly, whose own show on NBC went on to bomb. During her NBC tenure, Hall won a coveted Edward R. Murrow Award as well as an Emmy, prizes every broadcast journalist aspires toward. Still, she was reportedly forced out of her position.
Fast forward nearly two years and Hall has more than landed on her feet, as she was poised to launch her own show, which she officially announced last month.
“I’m so thrilled to partner with Disney|ABC to create a daytime television show that’s unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw,” Hall said at the time. “My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it!”
Hall tweeted Monday afternoon that she was very close to making her new show an official reality, comparing her new role to a “community” of neighbors who experience emotional highs and lows together.
“I want to extend this very real community to daytime,” she tweeted. “You know when people say, ‘I wanna make you cry, I wanna make you laugh’ – I don’t want to make you do anything. I want to do it with me.”
She continued: “I want you to know that I’m in there with you. I’m the girl next door and you’re my neighbor. We are all community.”
While the exact format, timing and channel for her upcoming talk show haven’t been announced, Hall posted “a sneak peek of what we’re cooking up for you all!” Watch it below.
