Booty Shake Club Loses Liquor License After Agents Exchanged Lap Dances & Drugs For Food Stamps

Sharkey's, an adult establishment in Harrison Township, Ohio, was the target of an investigation by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

An adult entertainment club in Ohio lost its liquor license for reasons some may need time to process. Agents investigating Shakey’s in Harrison Township, Ohio were able to pose undercover as patrons and exchanged lap dances and drugs for food stamp benefits.

Dayton Daily News reports:

Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot said agents began investigating the Twenty Two Fifty Inc., also known as Sharkey’s, 6028 N. Dixie Drive, in May 2017. During the investigation at Sharkey’s, agents were able to purchase drugs and lap dances using food stamp benefits.

Throughout the five-month investigation, agents reportedly exchanged $2,404.87 in food stamps to purchase heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances.

Criminal charges were filed against employees and patrons for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and illegal sexual activity.

The outlet adds that this is the second such establishment in the Dayton area to lose its license for the same reason.

How did anyone assume THAT news wasn’t going to get out?

Booty Shake Club Loses Liquor License After Agents Exchanged Lap Dances & Drugs For Food Stamps was originally published on hiphopwired.com

