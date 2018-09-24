CLOSE
Activision Welcomes You To The Party In New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Launch Trailer

PlayStation 4 owners get all post launch goodies first.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Launch Gameplay Trailer

Source: Activision/Treyarch

We are a few weeks from the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and to get fans hyped Activision blessed us with another trailer.

With the Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump tune “Welcome To The Party” as the soundtrack, we get our final look at the campaignless fourth installment in the Black Ops’ franchise. With fans getting a taste of the Black Ops 4 multiplayer and its new Battle Royale mode Blackout all that is left is for to get our hands on the game.

The 1:06 launch gameplay trailer managers to stuff all of the fixings in giving us small but satisfactory glimpses of each mode. A sweet treat we get in the in the trailer is glimpses of the upcoming three episodes of COD Black Ops 4: Zombies which looks even pretty interesting that should have fans of the mode chomping at the bits.

Also, PlayStation announced on its blog details of Black Ops 4’s post-game content such as new specialists and maps, as well as seasonal events that will be coming to the PlayStation 4 first. Activision and Treyarch will be keeping things as fresh as possible making sure players never grow bored with new events and an assortment of free content that spans across the games three modes Blackout, Zombies and Multiplayer.

  • Nuketown: This fan-favorite map returns in November in an all-new take.
  • Specialists: The first of several new characters will debut in December.
  • Blackout: Launch day is only the start; Blackout will continue to evolve after launch with regular map updates, expansions and new Blackout modes.
  • Events: Seasonal, weekly, and time-limited events bringing new game modes and content to players.

It’s definitely a GREAT year to own a PS4 if you haven’t pre-ordered Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 what are you waiting for? If you need some encouragement, you can peep the trailer below for some. Black Ops 4 drops on Xbox One, PS4, and PC Oct. 12.

Photo: Activision/Treyarch

Activision Welcomes You To The Party In New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Launch Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

