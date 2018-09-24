CLOSE
Stream Young Thug’s “On The RVN” EP [Listen]

No relation to Jay and Bey though.

Young Thug

Even with some very serious legal issues looming over his head it is still business as usual for Young Thug. His long teased project has finally been unveiled.

On the heels of Slime Language, which was released last month, Thugger drops the aptly titled On The RVN. The EP is only six tracks deep but does pack some interesting artist collaborations. As Rap-Up noted Jeffery links with Jaden Smith on the previously released “Sin”. On “High” he brings Sir Elton John to the fold with a sample of the icon’s “Rocket Man”.

Originally announced in September 2017, On The RVN is being billed as his “most vulnerable project to date”. This might ring true as the “Best Friend” rapper is currently facing some heavy prison time. Last fall during a traffic stop in Atlanta he was caught with a medley of drugs including hydrocodone, marijuana and codeine. Additionally police also found an unregistered firearm in the vehicle. Thug has since been charged with eight felony charges. He now awaits trial.

You can listen to On The RVN below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

