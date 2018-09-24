If you’re caught up on Insecure and was already planning a “Team Nathan” fan club, then the latest episodes probably left your feelings in shambles (episode seven spoilers below).

Nathan (played by Kendrick Sampson) is STILL nowhere to be found!

By the end of episode six, Issa’s new potential bae pretty much ghosted her, but there was still a thread of hope that he might show up in episode seven.

Nope.

The man is one episode away from becoming an urban legend once the season ends next week. Issa spent all of episode seven going through the horrible emotions that come with being ghosted (similar to the “7 Stages of Grief When You Get Ghosted” that we covered right here on Global Grind).

Eventually, by the end of episode seven, Issa seems to make peace with the idea that Nathan won’t be returning to her life. But inquiring minds still want to know…

WTF happened to Nathan?!

Thanks to some hints put forth in past episodes, I’ve decided to do some thorough investigating on what could have happened to our green-eyed mystery man.

Hit the next pages to check out three theories behind Nathan’s disappearing act!

‘Insecure’ Thoughts: 3 Theories As To Why Nathan Went M.I.A. On The Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

