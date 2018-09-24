CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Childish Gambino Reportedly Hurt During Dallas Concert

Fans in attendance say that it appears the artist born Donald Glover hurt his foot while dancing.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

During a Dallas stop of his This Is America tour, it appeared that the stage got a little too good to Childish Gambino. During his set, it appears an attempted dance move or something along those lines caused an injury and his show was cut early.

TMZ reports:

He was onstage at the American Airlines Center and 30 minutes before the concert was set to end he suddenly walked off stage and didn’t return.

It’s unclear what happened. One concertgoer tells us Childish Gambino was attempting to do the splits and hurt himself. Several others say he misstepped during a dance move.

He left the stage without performing his songs, “Redbone” and “3005.”

It was part of his This is America Tour. He repeated his promise last night … that this would be his last concert tour ever.

Gambino’s camp has yet to announce the extent of the injury.

Photo: WENN

Childish Gambino Reportedly Hurt During Dallas Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eminem Snipes At Critics Panning ‘Kamikaze’ Via Full-Page…
 2 hours ago
09.24.18
Struggle Watch: Nas’ Baby Mama Carmen Bryan Pens…
 2 hours ago
09.24.18
Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Sentencing Happening In Pennsylvania…
 3 hours ago
09.24.18
Childish Gambino Reportedly Hurt During Dallas Concert
 3 hours ago
09.24.18
Samsung Wants To Give You A Chance To…
 3 hours ago
09.24.18
Michael Kors To Buy Versace For A Cool…
 3 hours ago
09.24.18
Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart Address Their Haters…
 5 hours ago
09.24.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Turns Social Media Stalker In…
 10 hours ago
09.24.18
Google Launches Tech Exchange To Increase Racial Representation…
 16 hours ago
09.23.18
Elton Brand Becomes Fourth Black General Manager In…
 16 hours ago
09.23.18
This 27-Year-Old Nigerian Is On His Way To…
 17 hours ago
09.23.18
Pennsylvania Candidate For Governor Defends His White Supremacist…
 19 hours ago
09.23.18
Drake Postponed Tour Dates Due To Illness
 22 hours ago
09.23.18
J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Raising Funds For Hurricane…
 23 hours ago
09.23.18
T.I. Is Curating a Pop-Up Trap Music Museum
 23 hours ago
09.23.18
Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates…
 24 hours ago
09.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close