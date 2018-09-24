CLOSE
Struggle Watch: Nas’ Baby Mama Carmen Bryan Pens ‘When The Child Support Stops’ Book

Life comes at you fast.

Source: Carmen Bryan shopping in Beverly Hills Featuring: Carmen Bryan Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 17 Dec 2015 Credit: WENN.com

Nas’ baby mama, Carmen Bryan, was once part of the Hip-Hop’s most fiery beefs. Now, she has penned a new book called When The Child Support Stops.

We couldn’t make this up if we tried.

Previously, Carmen released a book titled From Nas to Jay-Z, from Seduction to Scandal–a Hip-Hop Helen of Troy Tells All in 2006. It was a best-seller, for obvious reasons, but recently word is that she wasn’t living so plush after Nas didn’t have to pay child support anymore.

Her new book, which is being touted as “a short cautionary tale about out growing financial dependency and moving forward,” can be yours, for $4.99.

We ain’t knocking her hustle, though.

[H/T Vlad TV]

Photo: WENN.com

Struggle Watch: Nas’ Baby Mama Carmen Bryan Pens ‘When The Child Support Stops’ Book was originally published on hiphopwired.com

