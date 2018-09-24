Eminem Snipes At Critics Panning ‘Kamikaze’ Via Full-Page Ad In THR

Eminem has decided at this point of his career that any criticism of his work will command a response from his end. Much of his latest surprise album, Kamikaze, took that approach and wasn’t critically-acclaimed, prompting Slim Shady to take out a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter in the process.

Business Insider writes:

Eminem and his labels — Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope — took out a printed ad in the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter’s magazine to diss the music critics who panned his new album, “Kamikaze.”

THR’s editorial director, Matt Belloni, tweeted an image of the ad on Thursday with the caption: “Respect to @Eminem and his label for running this very funny ad in @THR magazine. Is this the print equivalent of a diss track?”

The ad has text superimposed over the album’s artwork and is designed to look like an Oscar-campaign ad, but it reads “Not for your consideration!”

As the outlet notes, blurbs from several reviews, including a negative one from THR, appear on the ad space. The ad also mentions that th e record went #1 in 103 countries, ending with the salvo, “Thanks For The Support, A**holes!”

Welp, there’s that.

Respect to @Eminem and his label for running this very funny ad in @THR magazine. Is this the print equivalent of a diss track? pic.twitter.com/xPVXzWxZi5 — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) September 20, 2018

Photo: WENN

