Breaking: Amber Guyger Fired From Dallas PD After Fatally Shooting Botham Jean

Source: LAURA BUCKMAN / Getty

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was fired after an investigation determined she “engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for manslaughter” in the killing of her black neighbor, officials said.

Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge after she shot and killed Botham Jean earlier this month. An arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News said Botham allegedly ignored Guyger’s “verbal commands” before she opened fire.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more.

via FoxNews

