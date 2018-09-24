CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This 27-Year-Old Nigerian Is On His Way To Becoming The World’s Highest Paid Robotics Engineer

“Technology has huge potential within STEM education; both as a teaching aid and as a means to inspire the next generation,” says 27-year-old Silas Adekunle.

2 reads
Leave a comment

A year after landing a huge distribution deal with Apple, Black tech entrepreneur Silas Adekunle is on his way to becoming the highest paid robotics engineer in the world, The Guardian reported.

Adekunle, 27, is the creator of Reach Robotics; a company designed to teach STEM education through gaming robots, the news outlet writes. The Lagos, Nigeria native launched the company in 2013 with the mission to utilize augmented reality as a learning tool. The robot figures—which are called MekaMons—can be controlled with smartphones and players can utilize a Bluetooth functionality for their robots to battle each other. Users can also use code commands through Apple’s Swift Playgrounds coding app to control their robots.

Adekunle—a graduate of the University of West England—says he couldn’t reach this level in the tech industry without the guidance and support from his alma mater. “When I started out, I had amazing support from my university and the Bristol Robotics Lab – but communicating the potential of MekaMon, as well as the technology itself, to people outside of that world required some imagination,” he told Pulse. “We believe that this technology has huge potential within STEM education – both as a teaching aid and as a means to inspire the next generation – whatever their backgrounds – to aspire to a career in STEM.”

Adekunle says that he wants to use his journey to inspire the youth in Africa to pursue careers in STEM. “I hope that I might be a positive example of what is possible for kids in Nigeria with the same passion for dissecting technology and developing devices that I did at their age,” he told the news outlet.

SEE ALSO:

Black Tech Entrepreneur Inks Deal With Apple

Teen Pushes Tech Innovation In Nigeria Forward

2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Anita Hill: 15 Photos Of Powerful Moments Speaking Out For Women

15 photos Launch gallery

Anita Hill: 15 Photos Of Powerful Moments Speaking Out For Women

Continue reading Anita Hill: 15 Photos Of Powerful Moments Speaking Out For Women

Anita Hill: 15 Photos Of Powerful Moments Speaking Out For Women

Before several women shared their MeToo stories this year, Anita Hill's story had struck a chord. Her 1991 Senate Judiciary Committee testimony laying bare sexual harassment while working for then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas became one of the most powerful women's history moments of the late 20th century. Hill galvanized Black women to take action: 1,600 women took out a New York Times ad in support of her in 1991. She had the ears of hundreds of African-American women and the eyes of national TV audiences on her despite the  personal character attacks that came during her testimony. https://twitter.com/tayari/status/1042424437184847872 Though Thomas was confirmed to the Supreme Court, Hill's story still had a lasting impact on women. Cultural scholars have connected The Year Of The Woman — a reference to the flurry of women elected for the first time to the Senate in 1992  — to Hill's 1991 hearings. She has connected her story to other MeToo women and recognized the significance of the movement in changing conversations about sexual harassment. “There has been a tremendous amount of change in public attitude and there has been a change in the information we have about sexual harassment,” Hill, who is a law professor at Brandeis University and chair of the entertainment industry's Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, told John Oliver on "Last Week Tonight" in July, Time reported. “Even a few years ago, people were ambivalent about what the consequences should be concerning behaving incredibly badly in the workplace.” Hill has made history for speaking out for women, and here are a few of her memorable moments.

This 27-Year-Old Nigerian Is On His Way To Becoming The World’s Highest Paid Robotics Engineer was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Google Launches Tech Exchange To Increase Racial Representation…
 2 hours ago
09.23.18
Elton Brand Becomes Fourth Black General Manager In…
 2 hours ago
09.23.18
This 27-Year-Old Nigerian Is On His Way To…
 3 hours ago
09.23.18
Pennsylvania Candidate For Governor Defends His White Supremacist…
 5 hours ago
09.23.18
Drake Postponed Tour Dates Due To Illness
 8 hours ago
09.23.18
J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Raising Funds For Hurricane…
 9 hours ago
09.23.18
T.I. Is Curating a Pop-Up Trap Music Museum
 9 hours ago
09.23.18
Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates…
 10 hours ago
09.23.18
Rapper NBA Youngboy Blesses Fan With The Fade…
 12 hours ago
09.23.18
Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing
Bill Cosby Could be in Jail Monday?
 1 day ago
09.22.18
Texas Superintendent Resigns After Racist Deshaun Watson Comment…
 1 day ago
09.22.18
14 items
Fall Friendly Photos Of Celebs Honoring The Return…
 1 day ago
09.22.18
Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA Teams Up With White Castle…
 1 day ago
09.22.18
Rihanna Named An Ambassador Of Barbados
 1 day ago
09.22.18
Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Sued For Allegedly…
 2 days ago
09.22.18
Pill Cosby AKA Bill Cosby Might Be Sent…
 2 days ago
09.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close