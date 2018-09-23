CLOSE
J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Raising Funds For Hurricane Florence Victims

Jermaine is here to help.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 01: American hip-hop artist J. Cole performs at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 1, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

J. Cole continues to service the underserved. The Dreamville rapper’s organization has announced their relief efforts for areas that were destroyed by Hurricane Florence.

As one of the hardest hit towns by the natural disaster, the K.O.D. rapper has turned his sights to his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Cumberland County destination is still in shambles leaving hundreds to live in shelters. Reports estimate that Florence did more destruction there than Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Complex has confirmed that Cole’s Dreamville Foundation is providing recovery for those in need.

In a Twitter post the non-profit made their plans known for the city. “NC has a special place in our hearts. The impact of Hurricane Florence has displaced families and caused unprecedented damage to Fayetteville. The Dreamville fdn. Is asking for help + share this so we can spread awareness to help the people of Fayetteville”.

With each monetary donation Dreamville plans to help with placement of “hot food stations placed throughout the city, temporary housing options for families, and stocking of food pantries/shelters.” Additionally they will assist other local organizations with the intent of helping the surrounding areas.

You can learn more about the recovery efforts and donate here.

Photo: WENN.com

J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Raising Funds For Hurricane Florence Victims was originally published on hiphopwired.com

