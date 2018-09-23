CLOSE
Entertainment News
Drake Postponed Tour Dates Due To Illness

Even the 6 God has to take a break.

Drake Performs at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The 6 God is feeling under the weather. Drake was sick enough that he had to postpone dates of his Aubrey & the Three Amigos tour and he took to social media to explain. 

Two shows in Miami that were scheduled to go down this weekend got axed, and will go down in November nstead.

Drizzy took to Instagram to essentially tell his fans, My bad.

“I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows,” read Drake’s message on Instagram. “I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life. Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come [sic] to share these moments with us.”

No word on what exactly Drake was suffering from but he seems to be on the mend. Tickets for the postponed Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 shows will be honored on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, respectively.

