Traci Braxton stopped by the Bijou Star Show and opens up on about her sister’s beef on the reality show, family issues while on Iyanla Vanzant ‘Fix my Life’ and much more. Watch the full video above.
Related Article: Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A Child
In a preview for next week’s episode of ‘Braxton Family Values,’ the family attempts to findsome resolution with Iyanla. So in time we will truly see if Traci got fixed.
Take a look:
The Latest:
- Clubbing While Black: Bar’s Ban Of Do-Rags And Hoodies Sends Subtle Racist Message, Customer Says
- Rapper NBA Youngboy Blesses Fan With The Fade At Concert
- What We Know About New Search Warrants For Surveillance Video In The Botham Jean Death Investigation
- Ben Carson Links Brett Kavanough’s Accuser To A Socialist Plot And ‘Wet Hornets’
- Bill Cosby Could be in Jail Monday?
- Texas Superintendent Resigns After Racist Deshaun Watson Comment Goes Viral
- Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA Teams Up With White Castle For Its Vegan Slider
- ‘LHHATL’ Stars Lil’ Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Their Prince Breland Into The World
- Rihanna Named An Ambassador Of Barbados
- Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Sued For Allegedly Bailing On L.A. Rental Mansion
Bijou Star Exclusive: Traci Braxton Opens Up About Being Molested As A Child & Iyanla Vanzant Fixing Her Life was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – add yours