What We Know About New Search Warrants For Surveillance Video In The Botham Jean Death Investigation

Recently released court documents show that investigators sought to obtain surveillance video that could help them piece together the facts behind a Dallas police officer’s killing of her Black neighbor. Amber Guyger, who’s white, is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Botham Jean on Sept. 6 in his own apartment.

The three warrants, dated Sept. 14, indicate that investigators with the Dallas County District attorney’s office have been seeking additional video footage from surveillance cameras on townhouses across the street from the apartment complex where Jean and Guyger both lived, the Dallas Morning News reported on Saturday.

A resident at one of the houses targeted in the search warrants said investigators wanted video footage showing Jean and Guyer’s apartments, according to NBC-5.

Two of the warrants, served on a California-based company named Ring, requested doorbell video from two of the houses. A third warrant sought camera footage from ADT Security Services. The footage covers the time period from 8 a.m to midnight on Sept. 6, which could enable investigators to re-trace the officer’s steps leading up to the shooting.

Guyger claimed that she walked into Jean’s home by mistake and shot him thinking that he was an intruder in her own apartment. One of Guyger’s explanations was that Jean’s door was ajar.

However, several neighbors have told attorneys for Jean’s family that they heard someone banging on the victim’s door and a woman’s voice demanding to enter his apartment.

On Tuesday, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office obtained permission to analyze data on the electronic keys to Guyger and Jean’s apartment doors. Among other pieces of information, data from the keys could indicate if Guyger lied about Jean’s door being opened when she entered.

Many have complained that Guyger has been given special treatment and that law enforcement officials have not taken the investigation seriously.

Police charged Guyger several days following the shooting, after a loud outcry from folks in the Black community and national media attention.

