CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ben Carson Links Brett Kavanough’s Accuser To A Socialist Plot And ‘Wet Hornets’

This is far from Christ-like.

0 reads
Leave a comment

It is clear that Ben Carson is seriously unqualified to be the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). From his family’s alleged involvement to a proposal to raise the rent on low-income people to blocking Obama’s Small Area Fair Market Rent rule to a $31,000 dining room set — Mr. Carson is another incompetent person in the Trump administration. And, like most people on Trump’s team, they don’t know when to stop talking. Carson’s comments about Brett Kavanaugh‘s  accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, is a prime example.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

Speaking at the annual Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C., which is a group of so-called conservative activists, Carson linked Ford coming forward to a socialist plot. He babbled, “If you really understand the big picture of what’s going on, then what’s going on with Kavanaugh will make perfectly good sense to you. There’ve been people in this country for a very long time, going all the way back to the Fabians, people who’ve wanted to fundamentally change this country.”

CNBC explains, “The term ‘Fabians’ refers to the Fabian Society, a British socialist organization that was founded in the 19th century, and which today functions as part of the UK’s Labour Party. An American chapter of the Fabian society was established in 1895 in Boston, but it is no longer active in the United States.”

He goes on to mention Kavanaugh and says, “What happened to innocent until proven guilty?” Of course he didn’t have that mindset when Trump said Hillary Clinton was a criminal. Carson continued, “They don’t like what America is and what it represents, and they want to change us to another system. In order to do that, there are three things they must control: the education system, the media, and the courts.The first two of those they have. The other they thought they had, but it was snatched out from under their noses in November of 2016.”

He then says they “are like wet hornets, just completely lost control off the deep end, and the further they get away from being able to control the courts the more desperate they become. They don’t see themselves as being able to control the courts for another generation, so what is left? Chaos and destruction.”

See the video below:

How despicable for Carson to compare Ford, who passed a lie detector test and has received death threats, to a socialist plot. Furthermore, Kavanaugh is innocent until proven guilty, there are plenty of people who are defending him. The purpose is to hopefully find out the truth — that said, even if Kavanaugh fails a lie detector test, Republicans will still find a way to defend him.

Ford claimed Kavanaugh pushed her into a room, attempted to take off her clothes and covered her mouth so she couldn’t scream at a party in the early 1980s. Thankfully, Ford said she escaped.

Kavanaugh has denied all accusations. Ford will reportedly testify next week.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Ben Carson Links Brett Kavanough’s Accuser To A Socialist Plot And ‘Wet Hornets’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing
Bill Cosby Could be in Jail Monday?
 1 hour ago
09.22.18
Texas Superintendent Resigns After Racist Deshaun Watson Comment…
 7 hours ago
09.22.18
14 items
Fall Friendly Photos Of Celebs Honoring The Return…
 9 hours ago
09.22.18
Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA Teams Up With White Castle…
 9 hours ago
09.22.18
Rihanna Named An Ambassador Of Barbados
 10 hours ago
09.22.18
Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Sued For Allegedly…
 11 hours ago
09.22.18
Pill Cosby AKA Bill Cosby Might Be Sent…
 12 hours ago
09.22.18
Machine Gun Kelly “LATELY,” Jay Critch “Ego” &…
 22 hours ago
09.21.18
Kanye West Books Full Page Ads In Multiple…
 23 hours ago
09.21.18
White African American History & Culture Museum Hip-Hop…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
The Rewind – MGK Needs Weezy’s Pistol, Swizzy…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
12 items
Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Joker’ Screen Test Revealed, Twitter…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Product Giveaway!
 1 day ago
09.21.18
Kanye West Shares Convo With Twitter CEO Over…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
Spotify Cuts Out The Middle Man, Will Allow…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
Are Kanye West and The Carters Back on…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close