‘LHHATL’ Stars Lil’ Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Their Prince Breland Into The World

2017 Ludaday Weekend Celebrity Bowling Tournament

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

There’s a new heir to the throne. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Lil’ Scrappy and the Bam welcomed their prince Breland into the world. According to Scrappy, Breland was born 8 pounds 3 oz and slid out after three pushes.

Scrappy announced he and his queen Bam were on the way to the hospital, earlier in the day, with the caption “My wife said LEGO it’s time so we rety!!!”

We’ve watched Scrappy and Bambi’s relationship grow over the years from dating to marriage. On a recent episode of Sister Circle Bambi revealed, “I can’t even hide it anymore. I’m married. I’m happy, we were just trying to do something on our own.”

Momma Dee, who used to vehemently oppose Scrappy and the Bam’s relationship, is ecstatic about the prince’s arrival.

Congratulations to the reality TV couple.

‘LHHATL’ Stars Lil’ Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Their Prince Breland Into The World was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

