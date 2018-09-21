The Rewind – MGK Needs Weezy’s Pistol, Swizzy Teases “Poison”

This week’s episode of The Rewind is all about hip hop. Comedian Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise join us in a conversation that may divide the hip hop community as we know it.

First, we start off with the most talked about diss of the week. As MGK’s beef with Eminem continues to heat up, the disses between the rap vet and his possible predecessor are still coming in. The jury is out as to which diss track is better but Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise share their thoughts on the whole ordeal. Who do you think took round 1?

We also discuss Swizz Beatz upcoming album. Swizz has been teasing Poison, which will feature cameos from Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pusha-T, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, the Lox, Jim Jones and more. Are we checking for some new Swizzy right now? Our boys weigh in.

Watch the entire episode of The Rewind above.

