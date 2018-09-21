The Rewind – MGK Needs Weezy’s Pistol, Swizzy Teases “Poison”

Entertainment News
| 09.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
the rewind

Source: Global Grind / Global Grind

This week’s episode of The Rewind is all about hip hop. Comedian Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise join us in a conversation that may divide the hip hop community as we know it.

First, we start off with the most talked about diss of the week. As MGK’s beef with Eminem continues to heat up, the disses between the rap vet and his possible predecessor are still coming in. The jury is out as to which diss track is better but Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise share their thoughts on the whole ordeal. Who do you think took round 1?

We also discuss Swizz Beatz upcoming album. Swizz has been teasing Poison, which will feature cameos from Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pusha-T, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, the Lox, Jim Jones and more. Are we checking for some new Swizzy right now? Our boys weigh in.

Watch the entire episode of The Rewind above.

Brought to you by AT&T.

The Rewind – MGK Needs Weezy’s Pistol, Swizzy Teases “Poison” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White African American History & Culture Museum Hip-Hop…
 6 hours ago
09.21.18
The Rewind – MGK Needs Weezy’s Pistol, Swizzy…
 7 hours ago
09.21.18
12 items
Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Joker’ Screen Test Revealed, Twitter…
 7 hours ago
09.21.18
RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Product Giveaway!
 9 hours ago
09.21.18
Kanye West Shares Convo With Twitter CEO Over…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
Spotify Cuts Out The Middle Man, Will Allow…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
Are Kanye West and The Carters Back on…
 11 hours ago
09.21.18
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Colin Kaepernick May be Back in the NFL…
 11 hours ago
09.21.18
19 items
Duped Again: Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Didn’t…
 12 hours ago
09.21.18
Midsection Of Pregnant Woman With Shoes On Abdomen Against Black Background
Little Women: Dallas Star Emily Fernandez is Having…
 12 hours ago
09.21.18
Fresh Prince Of Moves: The Best Videos From…
 13 hours ago
09.21.18
Ex Beyoncé Drummer Claims Singer Using “Dark Magic”…
 13 hours ago
09.21.18
Security Struggle: Yasiel Puig’s Home Burglarized 4th Time,…
 14 hours ago
09.21.18
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘God of War’, Now…
 14 hours ago
09.21.18
Nick Cannon Welcomes Kanye West Back From The…
 14 hours ago
09.21.18
Uncle Murda & Dave East “Hold Up,” 6lack…
 1 day ago
09.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close