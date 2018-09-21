CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Happy Anniversary! Cardi B Posts First-Ever Photo of Her Secret Wedding To Offset

For Throwback Thursday and her first wedding anniversary, the "Invasion of Privacy"rapper gave her fans a peek inside her super-secret 2017 nuptials.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 11, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Cardi B recently gave us a peek inside her super-secret wedding to Offset last year.

For Throwback Thursday and their first wedding anniversary, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper shared a picture of her and the Migos rapper saying their “I do’s” on September 20, 2017.

What were the duo wearing? Pretty casual by the looks of it. Cardi was rocking a white tracksuit, while her hubby was in jeans and a hoodie saying their vows in what looks like their bedroom, TMZ claims.

View this post on Instagram

TBT …September 20th

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Apparently, the couple got a marriage certificate in Fulton County, Georgia, the same day they jumped the broom. And now, they have a little girl.

What a difference a year can make!

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting To Fight Nicki Minaj At #NYFW Party

Cardi B Is Not Sharing Photos Of Baby Kulture Yet, And Here’s Why

2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B

Cardi B My Momma Says Meme Promo Image

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

23 photos Launch gallery

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

Continue reading #MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

[caption id="attachment_3007573" align="alignleft" width="750"] Source: iOne Creative Services / iOne Digital[/caption] Not only does Cardi B have one of the hottest albums out right now, she's also the subject of one of the most hilarious memes we've seen all summer. See, it all started when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media with her hand on her hip looking like the block's biggest know-it-all. Of course, Black Twitter took it and ran with it using the hashtag #MyMamaSaid. Here are some of our favorite ones.

Happy Anniversary! Cardi B Posts First-Ever Photo of Her Secret Wedding To Offset was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White African American History & Culture Museum Hip-Hop…
 3 hours ago
09.21.18
12 items
Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Joker’ Screen Test Revealed, Twitter…
 4 hours ago
09.21.18
RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Product Giveaway!
 6 hours ago
09.21.18
Kanye West Shares Convo With Twitter CEO Over…
 6 hours ago
09.21.18
Spotify Cuts Out The Middle Man, Will Allow…
 6 hours ago
09.21.18
Are Kanye West and The Carters Back on…
 8 hours ago
09.21.18
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Colin Kaepernick May be Back in the NFL…
 8 hours ago
09.21.18
19 items
Duped Again: Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Didn’t…
 8 hours ago
09.21.18
Midsection Of Pregnant Woman With Shoes On Abdomen Against Black Background
Little Women: Dallas Star Emily Fernandez is Having…
 8 hours ago
09.21.18
Fresh Prince Of Moves: The Best Videos From…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
Ex Beyoncé Drummer Claims Singer Using “Dark Magic”…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
Security Struggle: Yasiel Puig’s Home Burglarized 4th Time,…
 11 hours ago
09.21.18
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘God of War’, Now…
 11 hours ago
09.21.18
Nick Cannon Welcomes Kanye West Back From The…
 11 hours ago
09.21.18
Uncle Murda & Dave East “Hold Up,” 6lack…
 22 hours ago
09.20.18
Suge Knight Pleads No Contest To Manslaughter, Will…
 1 day ago
09.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close