Listen To Black Women: How Can Black Women Lower Their Chances Of Death During Childbirth?

Black women are dying at disproportional rates during and after childbirth regardless of socioeconomic or social status.

Serena Williams opened up about almost losing her life after giving birth to her baby Alexis Ohanian. The champion tennis player revealed she was struggling with shortness of breath and complained to doctors, who dismissed her complaint. Serena, who struggles with blood clots, was off her daily medication (an anticoagulant) feared she was having a pulmonary embolism and insisted she needed a CT scan, which ultimately revealed she had blood clots in her lungs.

On this week’s episode of Listen To Black Women, hosts Shamika Sanders, Keyaira Kelly and Africa Miranda discuss what Black women can do to lower their chances of death during and after childbirth.

