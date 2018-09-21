Listen To Black Women: How Can Black Women Lower Their Chances Of Death During Childbirth?

09.21.18
Black women are dying at disproportional rates during and after childbirth regardless of socioeconomic or social status.

MUST READ: Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In Healing After Giving Birth

Serena Williams opened up about almost losing her life after giving birth to her baby  Alexis Ohanian. The champion tennis player revealed she was struggling with shortness of breath and complained to doctors, who dismissed her complaint. Serena, who struggles with blood clots, was off her daily medication (an anticoagulant) feared she was having a pulmonary embolism and insisted she needed a CT scan, which ultimately revealed she had blood clots in her lungs.

On this week’s episode of Listen To Black Women, hosts Shamika Sanders, Keyaira Kelly and Africa Miranda discuss what Black women can do to lower their chances of death during and after childbirth.

About Listen To Black Women:

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women, and we want to hear from you!

Each episode we will include the voices of our audience online, feedback from an expert, and results from weekly polls that ask you to weigh in on the topic. This show is shaped by your input, so make sure to let your opinions be heard!

Listen To Black Women: How Can Black Women Lower Their Chances Of Death During Childbirth? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

