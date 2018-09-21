CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are Kanye West and The Carters Back on Good Terms?

Are the Kings and Queen ready to defend the throne together or not really?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Jay-Z and Kanye West

Source: photo: WENN

Looks like the icey relationship between Kanye West and Jay-Z is finally thawing?

After years of what seemed to be irreconcilable differences between the Watch The Throne rappers, yesterday Kanye West posted a picture on his IG page of Jay-Z and Beyoncé with a caption that read “famileeeeee.”

View this post on Instagram

famleeeeee

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

While it’s easy to say “this doesn’t mean that everything’s all good though,” if you look closely you’ll notice that the Queen B is donning a pair of $850 Yeezy from his season 5 collection. Say what you will but once you accept a man’s footwear the love is there again… right?

Though this doesn’t automatically mean that the two (or three) will be getting back in the studio anytime soon, it’s a start. As for how things came about is anyone’s guess. Maybe it was a chance encounter. Maybe Kanye’s recent revelation that he’s bipolar softened Jay’s stance on the situation. Either way, we’re not mad. Hopefully Jay-Z can convert Kanye “MAGA” West back into Kanye “Bush Doesn’t Care About Black People” West. As for whether or not this will lead to Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé becoming besties, we won’t hold our breath.

Photo: WENN.com

Are Kanye West and The Carters Back on Good Terms? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White African American History & Culture Museum Hip-Hop…
 1 hour ago
09.21.18
12 items
Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Joker’ Screen Test Revealed, Twitter…
 3 hours ago
09.21.18
RICH by Rick Ross Grooming Line Product Giveaway!
 4 hours ago
09.21.18
Kanye West Shares Convo With Twitter CEO Over…
 5 hours ago
09.21.18
Spotify Cuts Out The Middle Man, Will Allow…
 5 hours ago
09.21.18
Are Kanye West and The Carters Back on…
 6 hours ago
09.21.18
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Colin Kaepernick May be Back in the NFL…
 6 hours ago
09.21.18
19 items
Duped Again: Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Didn’t…
 7 hours ago
09.21.18
Midsection Of Pregnant Woman With Shoes On Abdomen Against Black Background
Little Women: Dallas Star Emily Fernandez is Having…
 7 hours ago
09.21.18
Fresh Prince Of Moves: The Best Videos From…
 8 hours ago
09.21.18
Ex Beyoncé Drummer Claims Singer Using “Dark Magic”…
 9 hours ago
09.21.18
Security Struggle: Yasiel Puig’s Home Burglarized 4th Time,…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘God of War’, Now…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
Nick Cannon Welcomes Kanye West Back From The…
 10 hours ago
09.21.18
Uncle Murda & Dave East “Hold Up,” 6lack…
 20 hours ago
09.20.18
Suge Knight Pleads No Contest To Manslaughter, Will…
 1 day ago
09.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close