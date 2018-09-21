CLOSE
Ex Beyoncé Drummer Claims Singer Using “Dark Magic” To Sexually Molest Her

Kimberly Thompson Said She Worked For Bey For seven years, claiming the star also murdered her kitten among other charges in filing a restraining order.

Beyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour - Houston

Source: Kevin Winter/PW18 / Getty

A former drummer for Beyoncé is making some of the wildest claims yet against the singer, and that whole Illuminati nutball conspiracy crew are going to go hard for this one. Kimberly Thompson filed a restraining order against Queen Bey alleging the Houston superstar used “dark magic” and “extreme witchcraft” to sexually molest her among other zany charges.

The Blast reports:

According to very bizarre court documents obtained by The Blast, Kimberly Thompson says she used to work for Beyoncé: “I worked for her as her drummer for her band for 7 years.”

She claims that for some reason, Bey has started a campaign of harassment against her, that includes “Extreme witchcraft, Dark magic” and “Magic spells of sexual molestation.” She also claims the “Lemonade” star murdered her kitten.

Thompson believes Beyoncé has been taping her phones and controlling her finances. It’s unclear why Thompson believes the singer is allegedly doing all this to her, but she is adamant it all stems from Bey.

Yeah.

Anyway, Thompson’s request was denied probably due to the fact she’s bringing up this whole Dungeons and Dragons spellbook wave.

Photo: Getty

Ex Beyoncé Drummer Claims Singer Using “Dark Magic” To Sexually Molest Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com

