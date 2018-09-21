White African American History & Culture Museum Hip-Hop Exhibit Curator Sparks Twitter Debate

Twitter is ablaze with an ongoing debate about how Hip-Hop should be presented at the National African American History and Culture Museum, and by whom. Timothy Anne Burnside, a cultural historian and museum specialist with the Smithsonian, happens to be a white woman, and a question raised by a Twitter user has morphed into varying strands of opinions.

Twitter user @DJChubbESwagg caught wind of the fact that Burnside has been the curator of the museum’s ongoing Hip-Hop exhibit. On Thursday, he wrote, “THERE IS A WHITE WOMAN CURATING THE HIP HOP PART OF THE NMAAHC SMITHSONIAN?!?!?!?!?!?!? WHO LET THIS SH*T HAPPEN!?!?!”

From there, many of Burnside’s compatriots and colleagues have come to her defense despite getting a strong co-sign from Public Enemy’s Chuck D earlier this year when the exhibit was announced to the public. In @DJChubbESwag’s question, he pondered openly how Burnside became the best point person for such an exhibit, and he took on heavy criticism for his initial salvo.

I used to work very closely with her. She’s amazing and we can talk about it off line. Especially since I know you personally and know you appreciate art in any form. I look forward to reconnecting. We can’t just talk about diversity and not be about it. — Shannon 👑er. (@WayyyB4Hashtags) September 20, 2018

From there, others began to chime in from all sides of the debate, largely supporting Burnside as a qualified figure for this venture

“that’s a wild thing to say. This is a museum created specifically to highlight Black people and our experience in America and you’re talking about diversity? Really? We crave inclusion and acceptance that much? God bless,” @StefIsDope wrote.

In contrast, Twitter user @_viciwill writes, “[N]o one said Timothy Anne wasn’t qualified to do this role. that’s not even what was up for discussion. the discussion was “were there no Black people who could have filled this role?” which is a valid question to ask about the curators of the Blackest museum in the US.”

A fair point that has been contended by some of Black Twitter’s more visible voices who supported Burnside, and bandied about by some who feel the point of @DJChubbESwagg’s question was missed overall.

“I don’t know the white woman curating the hip hop section in the NMAAHC, but I hear she is knowledgeable, respected, and an ally. But question is, wouldn’t a true ally feel it’s not their place to take a role such as that? As a straight male, I wouldn’t curate an LGBTQ exhibit,” @FredTJoseph wrote.

For context, Burnside has been collecting Hip-Hop related artifacts for the museum and the exhibit for years, including the late J Dilla’s MPC machine among other items since 2006.

She has built strong relationships in the music community and abroad and has been noted as someone who respects Black music and culture without centering herself in the work. She has remained relatively silent on the matter, while a quick look on @DJChubbESwagg’s page proves that the debate is still onging and “NMAAHC” is now trending on Twitter.

Exactly my point. Was she the only person ever archiving hip hop or the only person allowed bandwidth in that space because she was already at the smithsonian already researching other music. https://t.co/AtGJVn8iZV — Dj Possibly The Plug (@DjChubbESwagg) September 21, 2018

What are your thoughts? Is this debate worthy tackling? Sound off in the comments.

Photo: Getty

White African American History & Culture Museum Hip-Hop Exhibit Curator Sparks Twitter Debate was originally published on hiphopwired.com

