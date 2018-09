Title: Entertainment Take Over: The Bryon Allen Interview

Description: This week we sit down with a legend in the entertainment industry featuring Bryon Allen as we discuss how he was able to achieve success in a very competitive environment. Starting from a young age of 14 years old as a stand up comedian and working his way into late night television to now owning several entertainment websites tune in as he tells his story. Tech This Out…

Also On 97.9 The Beat: