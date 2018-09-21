CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick May be Back in the NFL Soon…

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

Colin Kaepernick may be joining forces with The Oakland Raiders or The Patriots, according to Kaepernick’s lawyer.

TMZ Sports caught up with Kaepernick’s lawyer, #MarkGeragos, who hinted at the two NFL teams wanting the quarterback. “I’ve got two other teams that will remain nameless. I would just say, ‘Stay tuned’ … that next week there may be some news.” When TMZ insisted on more information, Geragos replied, “I’ll say this … if Al Davis was still alive.”

For those who may not know, Al Davis is the former owner of the Oakland Raiders. His son, Mark Davis, became the owner of the Raiders after his father died. Mark previously told TMZ that #Nike should collaborate with the former 49ers QB. Geragos also mentioned Patriots owner #RobertKraft could also be a contender.  ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

In addition to discussing Kaep’s prospects, he cleared up some rumors. One was that Kaep and his girlfriend, Nessa, are boycotting the NFL. Geragos says Kaepernick will be supporting players like #KennyStills. Geragos also said Kaepernick will “for sure” be getting his own shoe as a part of his Nike deal, according to TMZ.

via BallerAlert

