CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nick Cannon Welcomes Kanye West Back From The Sunken Place

Apparently phone calls are just no longer a thing.

4 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Showtime and Mayweather Promotions Mayweather vs McGregor pre-event VIP party red carpet, held at the TMobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featuring: Nick Cannon Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 27 Aug 2017 Credit: Guillermo Proano/WENN.com 

Nick Cannon ain’t trying to let another what he can talk about. The Wild ‘N Out host responded to Kanye West’s message that he not discuss Kim Kardashian, ever.

Yesterday (Sept. 20), Yeezy took to IG to check Cannon, as well as Drake and Tyson Beckford, and let them know their commentary on his wife was weighing on his spirit. Apparently, Yeezy took issue with Cannon, who used to date Kardashian, discussing her body in a recent interview.

Cannon also took to IG to basically tell West to relax, relate, release.

“I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union,” said Cannon, after welcoming West back from the Sunken Place. “I salute it. Keep it going.”

He then added, “But you not going to tell me what I can and what I can’t say. I’m a solid invidividual. Somebody ask me a question, I’ma answer it to the best of my ability. I’ma give my opinion. Ain’t no harm, no foul.”

 

Sounds like he was keeping things civil. Let’s see if this is the end of it.

Also, the invite for Yeezy to appear on Wild ‘N Out has been extended.

Photo: WENN.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Kanye West Back From The Sunken Place was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Security Struggle: Yasiel Puig’s Home Burglarized 4th Time,…
 1 hour ago
09.21.18
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘God of War’, Now…
 2 hours ago
09.21.18
Nick Cannon Welcomes Kanye West Back From The…
 2 hours ago
09.21.18
Uncle Murda & Dave East “Hold Up,” 6lack…
 12 hours ago
09.20.18
Suge Knight Pleads No Contest To Manslaughter, Will…
 17 hours ago
09.20.18
Suge Knight Takes Plea Deal, Gets 28 Year…
 17 hours ago
09.20.18
8 items
Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Drops At Midnight,…
 17 hours ago
09.20.18
Ron DeSantis Distances Himself From Racist Donor But…
 18 hours ago
09.20.18
COTODAMA & Abbey Road Join Forces, Introduces New…
 18 hours ago
09.20.18
Kanye West Debuts YEEZY Basketball Sneaker On Instagram
 19 hours ago
09.20.18
Murder Trial For Suge Knight Finally Moves Forward
 19 hours ago
09.20.18
18 items
South Side Yeezy Back: Twitter Reacts To Kanye…
 20 hours ago
09.20.18
Global Grind Top 5: The Most Anticipated Fall…
 21 hours ago
09.20.18
Kanye West IG Checks Nick Cannon, Drake and…
 21 hours ago
09.20.18
NFL Picks Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime…
 22 hours ago
09.20.18
Snoop Dogg Says F*ck Donald Trump, His Supporters…
 23 hours ago
09.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close