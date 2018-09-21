Nick Cannon Welcomes Kanye West Back From The Sunken Place

Nick Cannon ain’t trying to let another what he can talk about. The Wild ‘N Out host responded to Kanye West’s message that he not discuss Kim Kardashian, ever.

Yesterday (Sept. 20), Yeezy took to IG to check Cannon, as well as Drake and Tyson Beckford, and let them know their commentary on his wife was weighing on his spirit. Apparently, Yeezy took issue with Cannon, who used to date Kardashian, discussing her body in a recent interview.

Cannon also took to IG to basically tell West to relax, relate, release.

“I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union,” said Cannon, after welcoming West back from the Sunken Place. “I salute it. Keep it going.”

He then added, “But you not going to tell me what I can and what I can’t say. I’m a solid invidividual. Somebody ask me a question, I’ma answer it to the best of my ability. I’ma give my opinion. Ain’t no harm, no foul.”

Sounds like he was keeping things civil. Let’s see if this is the end of it.

Also, the invite for Yeezy to appear on Wild ‘N Out has been extended.

