‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘God of War’, Now PS4’s Fastest-Selling Video Game

It’s a good year to be Sony and to also own a PlayStation 4. God of War’s reign at the top as the console’s fastest-selling game was shorter than leprechauns thanks to Spider-Man.

Marvel’s dominance is not only being felt on the big screen in the but the video game realm as well. Variety reports that Insomniac’s Spider-Man game is now wearing the crown as the consoles quickest selling game by 3.3 million units in first 3 days eclipsing God of War’s 3.1 million units easily.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is setting records! It’s now the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title, selling 3.3M+ in its first 3 days. Thanks to all the fans, and congrats to @InsomniacGames & @MarvelGames! #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/64SIZtdBqp — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 20, 2018

To put in perspective how much money the game pulled in since it’s release, it has surpassed Spider-Man: Homecoming’s $117 million opening weekend at the box office by bringing in roughly a staggering $198 million. The game also broke Sony’s record for preorders with a million spidey fans securing their copy of the game early. Oh, and Sony does count the $399.99 Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle in the total but has not revealed exactly how many of them were sold. So that total could be even higher once they eventually share that information.

Speaking to USA Today, PlayStation’s global senior vice president of sales and head of North America business operations, Stephen Turvey added:

“Our expectations are always set at the highest levels. It’s met and exceeded all expectations. I think the company and the campus and our fans are super proud of it.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is the web crawlers latest solo video game adventure since 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 which was based on the lackluster film of the same game. Like the movie, the game was critically panned and might have been the reason for his long absence.

Insomniac managed to put together a very authentic Spider-Man experience, and chances are you have seen a photo share from the game grace your timeline. The game is being very well received and is currently holding an 87 rating from 102 reviews on Metacritic. Take our word for we can’t turn the game off our damn selves, so if you haven’t secured yourself a copy make it your business to add this game to your collection NOW.

