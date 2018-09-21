CLOSE
Uncle Murda & Dave East “Hold Up,” 6lack ft. Future “East Atlanta Love Letter” & More | Daily Visuals 9.20.18

Uncle Murda and Dave East enjoy some low key fast living while 6lack and Future show some southern hospitality. Today's Daily Visuals.

Future

Source: Paras Griffin- Getty / Getty

While the rap game continues to become more about the glitz and glamor that come with the fame, there are still a few artists who represent the gutter and gullyness Hip-Hop was founded on.

Uncle Murda and Dave East happen to be such artists and link up for the clip to “Hold Up” where the two New Yorkers hole up at a secluded spot where the cars are foreign, the women exotic, and the dead president’s are American.

Going from NYC to ATL, 6lack calls on Future for the clip to “East Atlanta Love Letter” where viewers get an idea of what the night life is like in the city that helped make Donald Glover a fan favorite actor. Seriously, how long before we get a new season of Atlanta?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ghostface Killa featuring Kxng Crooked, Benny The Butcher and .38 Spesh, Soulja Boy, and more.

UNCLE MURDA & DAVE EAST – “HOLD UP”

6LACK FT. FUTURE – “EAST ATLANTA LOVE LETTER”

GHOSTFACE KILLAH FT. KXNG CROOKED, BENNY THE BUTCHER & .38 SPESH – “BUCKINGHAM PALACE”

SOULJA BOY – “FRONT DOOR BACK DOOR”

DUKE DEUCE FT. OFFSET – “UNLOAD”

SAUCE WALKA – “N 2 DAT”

SASHA – “PULL UP”

TRAPBOY FRESSY & GO YAYO – “POWER”

LEAKY BANDZ – “TRENDS”

Uncle Murda & Dave East "Hold Up," 6lack ft. Future "East Atlanta Love Letter" & More | Daily Visuals 9.20.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

