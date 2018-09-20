Entertainment News
TV One’s ‘Unsung’ Celebrates It’s 10th Anniversary, Here Are Global Grind’s Top 10 Episodes

On November 30, 2008, TV One aired its first episode of Unsung,”The Story of Phyllis Hyman.” The episode featured interviews with Regina Belle, Hiram Bullock, Richard Clay, Patty Jackson, Mercedes Ellington and more who told stories and shared their memories documenting the rise and tribulation of the R&B/Jazz recording artist. Over the course of 10 years, Unsung has revisited the stories of many legends in the world of hip hop, R&B, pop, funk and soul music. They have managed to captivate us with untold tales for nearly a decade. To celebrate their anniversary, Global Grind is taking a look back at 10 of our favorite Unsung episodes.

 

The Debarge Family / Switch

The Debarge family technically got two Unsung episodes and both are classics. In 2008, TV One aired the Debarge Family Unsung episode. Then in 2017, Unsung aired an episode on Switch, the R&B group which featured Bobby and Tommy Debarge.

Flip through for more of our favorite episodes.

TV One’s ‘Unsung’ Celebrates It’s 10th Anniversary, Here Are Global Grind’s Top 10 Episodes was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
