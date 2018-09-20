TV Lineup: Our Favorite Female Leads We Can’t Wait to See

If you’re worn out from binging your favorite summer shows, don’t get too comfortable. The fall season is right around the corner and it’s filled with must-see TV that’ll take over your life.

Luckily, some incredible leading ladies are filling the screens and they’re sure to bring the power, the drama and the vulnerability to some much-needed characters. From action heroes to messy young adults, swipe through to find out which female leads you should tune into come September!

Viola Davis in How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

The idea of a messy lawyer is chilling in real life. But with the twist and turns in ABC’s HTGAWM, we wouldn’t want our Annalise Keating any other way. She brings out the best in powerhouse actress Viola Davis!

