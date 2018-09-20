CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

TV Lineup: Our Favorite Female Leads We Can’t Wait to See

0 reads
Leave a comment
55th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 3

Source: PLS Pool / Getty

If you’re worn out from binging your favorite summer shows, don’t get too comfortable. The fall season is right around the corner and it’s filled with must-see TV that’ll take over your life.

Luckily, some incredible leading ladies are filling the screens and they’re sure to bring the power, the drama and the vulnerability to some much-needed characters. From action heroes to messy young adults, swipe through to find out which female leads you should tune into come September!

ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' - Season Three

Source: Gilles Mingasson / Getty

Viola Davis in How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

The idea of a messy lawyer is chilling in real life. But with the twist and turns in ABC’s HTGAWM, we wouldn’t want our Annalise Keating any other way. She brings out the best in powerhouse actress Viola Davis!

Hit the flip for more leading ladies.

TV Lineup: Our Favorite Female Leads We Can’t Wait to See was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suge Knight Pleads No Contest To Manslaughter, Will…
 6 hours ago
09.20.18
Ron DeSantis Distances Himself From Racist Donor But…
 7 hours ago
09.20.18
COTODAMA & Abbey Road Join Forces, Introduces New…
 7 hours ago
09.20.18
Kanye West Debuts YEEZY Basketball Sneaker On Instagram
 8 hours ago
09.20.18
Murder Trial For Suge Knight Finally Moves Forward
 8 hours ago
09.20.18
18 items
South Side Yeezy Back: Twitter Reacts To Kanye…
 9 hours ago
09.20.18
Global Grind Top 5: The Most Anticipated Fall…
 10 hours ago
09.20.18
Kanye West IG Checks Nick Cannon, Drake and…
 10 hours ago
09.20.18
NFL Picks Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime…
 11 hours ago
09.20.18
Snoop Dogg Says F*ck Donald Trump, His Supporters…
 12 hours ago
09.20.18
The Rewind: Kanye West & Lil Pump, Lawrence…
 13 hours ago
09.20.18
Domestic Abuse Allegation Won’t Go Away As Keith…
 14 hours ago
09.20.18
Snoop Dogg Rips Into Kanye For Loving Trump:…
 15 hours ago
09.20.18
DC Reunion Part 2! Beyonce Reunites With Latavia…
 16 hours ago
09.20.18
Twitter Reacts To Maroon 5 Performing The Super…
 16 hours ago
09.20.18
TV Lineup: Our Favorite Female Leads We Can’t…
 22 hours ago
09.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close