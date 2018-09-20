CLOSE
Global Grind Top 5: The Most Anticipated Fall TV Shows

Fall is right around the corner and with cool, crisp weather comes more must-watch television. Luckily for all our TV junkies out there, autumn ’18 promises to be an especially great time on the small screen, as some of the best shows to ever see the light of day will return and a couple new highly anticipated series will premiere.

These are the Top 5 Most Anticipated TV Shows airing next season. You’re welcome.

REL

FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Lil Rel Howery will kick the season off as he debuts his very own self-titled comedy, Rel. The forthcoming Fox series will center around the self-made comedian’s attempt to put his life back together after his marriage falls apart. The icing on the cake? Wild ‘N Out‘s Jess Hilarious has been cast as a female lead. Rel airs on Sunday, September 9.

STAR

Honda Stage Celebrates The Music of FOX's 'Star' - Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Star has been a favorite for two seasons. It revolves around Star, a talented girl whose harsh upbringing has played a huge role in how she navigates young adulthood. Star, her sister Simone and friend Alex form a singing group and go through so much to achieve their dreams. It’s the perfect mix of drama and reality and will have you glued to the screen. Season 3 is slated to premiere in September and we can’t wait!

THIS IS US

NBCUniversal Events - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

Grab a tissue…This Is Us is returning to NBC. The cast took fans on an emotional rollercoaster in their second season, finally revealing how Jack died, why Kate blamed herself for his death and more. There was also the introduction to the troubled but lovable Deja, and we finally start to understand why Kevin is set on sabotaging all things great in his life. Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, September 25 and we’re not sure if we’re totally ready.

BLACK LIGHTNING

2018 Winter TCA Getty Images Portrait Studio

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

How often do we get a black superhero on television? Now, what happens when you multiply that by 3? You get Black Lightning. CW rarely misses when it comes to their DC hero series. The show stars Cress Williams as the titular character alongside China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton, and James Remar.  Everyone plays a huge role in how the stories play out. Black Lightning returns for a second season in October.

BLACK-ISH

The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Black-ish' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Come October, Black-ish—starring all of our faves—makes its big return. After covering police brutality and Black Lives Matter, the N-word, and more, we don’t know how this critically acclaimed show can get any better. While not much has been revealed about the forthcoming fifth season, we’re hoping it’s as edgy and timely as the last. Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, October 16 to find out for yourself.

