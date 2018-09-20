CLOSE
Kanye West Adresses Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford & Drake In Instagram Video

Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event - Red Carpet

Source: WENN.com / WENN

 

Kanye West is about tired of Drake, Tyson Beckford, and Nick Cannon’s S**T. Ye has been using Instagram a lot lately and took to the social platform to address his issues with the 3 men, mostly over his wife Kim Kardashian.

First Ye addressed Wild N’ Out host Nick Cannon:

 

Then he directs his thoughts to Drake. He addresses rumors that Drizzy has slept with Kim, Pusha T finding out about his son and the track “In My Feelings” where he uses “Ki-Ki” which many are under the assumption that the song was aimed at Kardashian.

 

Earlier this year, Tyson Beckford had some thoughts on KimYe and Yeezy had time today to address him as well.

At the end, Ye just had to simply say he can’t get the men on the phone so Instagram it is.

Stay Tuned!

RELATED: Kanye West Says Drake & Pusha T Beef Is Dead, Okay

RELATED: Drake Fires Shot At Kanye West In New Song “No Stylist”

Kanye West Adresses Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford & Drake In Instagram Video was originally published on kysdc.com

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
