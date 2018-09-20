CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NFL Picks Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show, Cardi B & Travis Scott Rumored As Guest

Could this performance be worse than Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime showing?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Maroon 5 Confirmed as Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show Performers

Source: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

No, we’re not getting the Hip-Hop Super Bowl halftime show Bruno Mars advocated for when the NFL’s big game arrives in Atlanta. But we might get something close to it if these rumors pan out.

The NFL season is still young, and we don’t know who will be contending for championship bragging rights when Super Bowl LIII arrives, but we do know who will be supplying the halftime entertainment. Billboard confirmed that Maroon 5 will follow Justin Timberlake‘s lackluster showing as the next musical act to perform on the big stage Feb.3 2019 during Pepsi Halftime Show.

A rep for the band has declined to comment and in a statement added: “We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

The news, of course, wasn’t received well by the Hip-Hop community, Atlanta native Waka Flocka spoke exclusively to TMZ and expressed that he felt the performers “should be black.”

“I think for the Super Bowl you should have someone from Atlanta representin’ Atlanta. Just cause the Super Bowl here we can give them that spice. I think they should have someone like Migos, Future, somebody I could play ‘Hard In The Paint,’ somebody I don’t know. They need somebody from Atlanta in it, it’s only right.”

While it doesn’t look like the halftime show will consist of all of Atlanta’s Hip-Hop royalty, Billboard also reports that Cardi B and Travis Scott are on the shortlist of the rumored guest to join the pop group. Maroon 5’s single “Girls Like You” featuring the Bronx native is currently No.2 on Billboards Hot 100 list. The group has also collaborated with other Hip-Hop acts like Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Future, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj so hey who knows they also could be joining them on stage.

We won’t hold our breath on Minaj though if Travis Scott and Cardi B are indeed confirmed to be there due to recent incidents going down between the three of them.

Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

NFL Picks Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show, Cardi B & Travis Scott Rumored As Guest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Domestic Abuse Allegation Won’t Go Away As Keith…
 7 hours ago
09.20.18
Snoop Dogg Rips Into Kanye For Loving Trump:…
 8 hours ago
09.20.18
DC Reunion Part 2! Beyonce Reunites With Latavia…
 9 hours ago
09.20.18
29 items
Bruh… : Twitter Suspicious About Drake’s Friendships With…
 20 hours ago
09.19.18
Ryan Coogler Producing ‘Space Jam 2’, Starring LeBron…
 22 hours ago
09.19.18
16 items
The Culture Rejoices Over Roc Marciano’s ‘Behold A…
 23 hours ago
09.19.18
Rockstar Games Announces ‘Red Dead Online’, To Launch…
 23 hours ago
09.19.18
G.O.O.D. Music To Perform At Red Bull Music…
 23 hours ago
09.19.18
It’s Official: LeBron James To Star In ‘Space…
 1 day ago
09.19.18
Plies Arrested After Gun Found in Carry-On Bag…
 1 day ago
09.19.18
Rumors That Machine Gun Kelly Booed At Fall…
 1 day ago
09.19.18
Struggle Actor Columbus Short Has Warrant Out For…
 1 day ago
09.19.18
Drake Took Almost $200K Worth of L’s In…
 1 day ago
09.19.18
Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly References Heaven’s Gate Cult…
 1 day ago
09.19.18
Keri Hilson’s Epic Response To Relationship Standards Is…
 1 day ago
09.19.18
10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Celebrity Dinner In BESO At Crystals At CityCenter In Las Vegas
Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Hurricane Florence…
 1 day ago
09.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close