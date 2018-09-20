CLOSE
Murder Trial For Suge Knight Finally Moves Forward

The former Death Row Records boss has been sitting on ice for years as his legal team haggled and hustled on behalf of their infamous client.

Marion 'Suge' Knight Pretrial Hearing

Over the past three years, Suge Knight has been in a holding pattern of sorts as alleged shenanigans and legal moves from his team staved off the impending murder trial from his hit and run case that began in January 2015. The trial is finally set to begin with jury selection to take place this coming Monday (Sept. 24). 

TMZ reports:

Jury selection will begin Monday. The jurors will be tasked with determining if Knight was trying to run over Terry Carter back in January 2015 or if he was trying to flee.

Video of the incident shows Suge’s red truck pulling into Tam’s Burgers in Compton — where Dr. Dre was filming footage connected with the NWA biopic, “Straight Outta Compton” — and he’s almost immediately confronted by Cle “Bone” Sloan … who did security for the film.

Auge guns it in reverse and clips Sloan, knocking him to the ground, then floors it forward … running over Sloan again and mowing down Carter, killing him.

Suge claims he was not trying to run either man over but instead was trying to escape out of fear he would be killed. Suge’s legal team has claimed Bone and Terry both had guns.

As the outlet adds, given the defense from Knight, this trial is expected to go long given the documented history behind it.

