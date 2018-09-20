CLOSE
Kanye West Debuts YEEZY Basketball Sneaker On Instagram

Hoop in these high-tops and relax after in tiny YEEZY slides.

Source: Kanye West leaving a hotel in Soho Featuring: Kanye West Where: Manhattan, New York, United States When: 07 Oct 2016 Credit: TNYF/WENN.com

It seems like Kanye is close to bringing his footwear brand to the hardwood and blacktops. He has unveiled the first YEEZY basketball shoe via his return to Instagram.

The “All Mine” rapper took to IG to model the shoe personally. Using his signature cryptic captions when teasing new product launches he simply wrote “YZY BSKTBL”. In the photo ‘Ye is seen standing on a street level train station fixture. Unfortunately we do not get a close up on the sneakers it is clear the kicks have several points of differentiation when compared to your standard basketball silhouettes.

View this post on Instagram

YZY BSKTBL

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

Upon further inspection, Nice Kicks has spotted weaving on the upper panel and 3M reflective construction on the heel and tongue. Additionally we see a semi-translucent sole and a very snug ankle support.

It is very clear this design has undergone through several iterations since West originally teased at the release in July with some very rough sketches. While details as of now are limited the concept is rumored to make a debut during the upcoming NBA season. We can only assume an adidas sponsored athlete will be the first player to step out on the court with them. Stay tuned for details though.

Photo: Instagram/@KanyeWest

Kanye West Debuts YEEZY Basketball Sneaker On Instagram was originally published on hiphopwired.com

