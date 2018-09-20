CLOSE
COTODAMA & Abbey Road Join Forces, Introduces New Canvas Lyric Speaker

The two companies combine tech, art and interior design with the new canvas lyric speaker

Award-winning music tech company, COTODAMA announced its latest venture with Abbey Road, Europe’s leading music tech innovator for a new unique lyric speaker.

The two companies combine tech, art and interior design with the new canvas lyric speaker that would fit right in with any home interior design. The canvas is made to mimic the classic but always welcomed look of a vinyl record jacket and is comprised of two boards. The front board of the speaker serves as the screen that will display the song’s lyrics using COTODAMA’s groundbreaking technology, the second board is the canvas’ Hi-Fi audio speakers.

Together they aim to deliver motivation and constant inspiration as well as a premium music listening experience by bringing lyrics and art together.

Innovation Manager at Abbey Road Red, Karim Fanous had this to say about the new union:

With streaming, music services have been evolving at an astonishing pace. More music is available and more accessible than ever before, but lyrics haven’t kept up. We’ve lost the feeling of running our fingers over release artwork and reading the lyrics while listening, singing along or mouthing the words when we feel like it. The brilliant team at COTODAMA are on a mission to evolve our lyrical experiences. Abbey Road Red explores the world’s most innovative technologies empowering music and culture. We are happy to partner with COTODAMA as the company moves forward with new experiences and products for their lyric visualization technology.”

No price has been announced as of yet, but that info should be revealed very soon ahead of speakers possible Oct/Nov release. COTODOMA’s other lyric speaker model which made Billboard’s 2017 wishlist cost $4,500 which is pricey, we don’t expect the canvas lyric speaker to hit that price point. We will gladly update you when that information is released. To learn more about COTODAMA, you can head here, to see the lyric speaker in action peep the video below.

COTODAMA & Abbey Road Join Forces, Introduces New Canvas Lyric Speaker was originally published on hiphopwired.com

