Kanye West IG Checks Nick Cannon, Drake and Tyson Beckford

Things weren't sitting right with Kanye West, so he let these guys know.

Kanye West on Instagram

Source: @kanyewest / Instagram

Kanye West swears he is out of the Sunken Place. Today (Sept. 20), the Chicago rapper/designer/producer took to Instagram to lay out his issues with Nick Cannon, Drake and Tyson Beckford. 

Ya see, Kanye West doesn’t hop on the phone, so he figured he’d express himself over Instagram. Fair enough.

One, he doesn’t want Nick Cannon to ever talk about Kim Kardashian. Ever.

 

Yeezy then explains that it was his bad (and his medicated state) that prevented him from Pusha T making that diss record. But, he’s not feeling Drake being quite about the rumor he banged Yeezy’s wife.

 

 

Basically, keep the Jenners and Kardashians’ names out ya mouth. Finally, Tyson Beckford, you gotta chill. Or call Yeezy.

In recap, “Nick Cannon, Drake, Tyson Beckford, all that wasn’t sitting right with me. It just don’t sit right with me. And I had to express that.”

Sound fair enough. Check out the Twitter peanut gallery going ham below.

Kanye West says he's emerged from the ooze of the sunken place and with that, he's showing and proving that he's very much from Chicago. Taking to Instagram, Yeezy had bars for Nick Cannon talking on his wife Kim Kardashian West's name, Drake feeling a way about Pusha T's diss track, and Tyson Beckford hopping out on the 'Gram on his woman. As expected. Twitter is loving the smoke that 'Ye is cooking up and while the Windy City superstar didn't seem close to the point of anger, the serious tone of his message was definitely easy to detect. Is it safe to say that Southside Yeezy is back?

Photo: Instagram

Kanye West IG Checks Nick Cannon, Drake and Tyson Beckford was originally published on hiphopwired.com

