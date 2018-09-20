Snoop Dogg is not here for Kanye West‘s shenanigans. In a recent interview with Sirius XM, the legendary rapper called out Trump supporters, especially Yeezy.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

In an interview last week with DJ Suss One on SiriusXM, Snoop had something to say about Suss’ listeners who get mad when the radio host talks about Donald Trump. Snoop responded, “I don’t give a f—. I tell ’em straight up, motherf—er. If you like that n—a, you motherf—in’ racist. F— you and f— him. Now what? He drew the lines. Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything, we didn’t trip.”

He continued, “Kanye too, n***a, don’t forget about him too — f**k you too! Throw him in the bag too because he’s right there with the motherf***ers.” See below:

In case you forgot, Kanye said slavery was a choice, Malcolm X wasn’t relatable, Harriet Tubman shouldn’t be on the $20 bill and compared himself to Nat Turner, a man who was born a slave and a led a revolt in 1831. He also claimed Donald Trump was his “brother” and they shared “dragon energy.”

Last month, he attempted to apologize to for his comments, but said he still supported Trump and admitted to not reading. He also said, “I’ve never voted in my life because my voice is so strong, I never told people my opinion or my stance until after he won. I didn’t want to influence it, but I have the right as an American to have my own opinion.”

Snoop has been calling out Kanye for months, see the image he posted on his social media back in April:

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Snoop Dogg Rips Into Kanye For Loving Trump: ‘F**k You!’ was originally published on newsone.com