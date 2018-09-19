‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You Should See Before The End Of 2018

Creed II

Release Date: November 11, 2018

Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Sylvester Stallone return to the ring for another shot at the title in the highly anticipated sequel Creed II. The stakes are even higher for Adonis as he trains for the biggest fight of his career against the son of the man who killed his father Creed in the beloved Rocky IV. Adonis struggles to balance his personal life while gearing up to face his opponent in the Vince Caples directed follow-up. According to the official press release, “Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family.”

Night School

Release Date: November 11, 2018

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish combine comedic chops in Night School — a funny flick that requires little brain power to make you laugh. A group of trouble making adults bump heads with their passionate night school teacher while trying to change the course of their lives and get their GED. Romany Malco (Think Like A Man) brings a refreshing sense of humor to the film that relies on it’s actors more than fancy sets.

Widows

Release Date: November 8, 2018

Viola Davis leads a team of bad-ass women out for revenge and a big pay day after the death of their husbands who were killed on the job. The high speed movie takes “chick flick” to new levels, showcasing the dynamic acting chops of the ensemble cast. Viola goes where she’s never gone before.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Release Date: November 30, 2018

Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins brings James Baldwin’s legendary novel If Beale Street Could Talk to life. With poignant cinematography and powerful performances by Regina King, Stephen James, Kiki Layne and Brian Tyree Henry, the film is already generating major Oscar buzz. Jenkins captures the romanticism of Baldwin’s poetic story, in this period piece, while delving into the injustices African-Americans face in the legal system.

Monsters And Men

Release Date: September 28, 2018

Monsters And Men is a riveting tale that follows a young teen who captures footage of police shooting an unarmed Black man and the trails he faces in the aftermath. John David Washington takes on his second role as a cop in the Sundance Award-winning film by director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The Hate U Give

Release Date: October 5, 2018

The Hate U Give follows the story of two teenage lovers torn apart by unimaginable tragedy. Starr (Amandla Stenberg) witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil (Algee Smith) at the hands of a police officer, which sparks her inner activist and sets her on a path to find her voice. Regina Hall and Issa Rae also star in this drama that will tug your heart strings.

Nobody’s Fool

Release Date: November 2

Tiffany Haddish drops her second film of 2018 alongside Tika Sumpter in the fun and #BlackHollywood packed Nobody’s Fool. Whoopi Goldberg, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick and Tiffany Haddish star in the comedy that explores what happens when Tanya (Haddish) gets out of jail and finds out her sister Danica (Sumpter) is being cat-fished by her boyfriend.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love On Election Night

Release Date: September 14, 2018

Meagan Good and Omari Hardwick fall in love on election night in this romantic date night flick. Set against the 2016 presidential election, the couple go through extenuating circumstances that bring them closer together and reinvigorate their childhood dreams.

Kinky

Release Date: October 12, 2018

The tables are turned in the erotic thriller Kinky starring Dawn Richard and Robert Ri’chard. The steamy film explores the sexual prowess of Dr. Joyce Carmichael as she balances her professional life and risque sexual life. Think 50 Shades Of Grey with a female lead and Black characters!

