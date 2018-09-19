G.O.O.D. Music To Perform At Red Bull Music Festival In Chicago

While their cruel summer is over G.O.O.D. Music will form once again in the fall. The collective will be kicking off the Red Bull music festival.

Hosted in Chicago, Vibe reports that the inaugural concert series will commence November 3 and will run all the way into November 30. On board to kick off the festivities off are Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Valee, Scheck Wes, 070 Shake and Desiigner. Additionally Nas has been listed as a special guest.

This marks the first time this iteration of the roster will all hit the stage. And considering this is taking place in Kanye West’s hometown, and alleged future place of residence, it would be highly likely Yeezy is due to make an appearance as well.

Originally founded in 2004, the label has experienced a lot of turnover regarding talent over the years. But in 2018 the company saw its’ most impressive release schedule in history with new albums from West, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Kid Kudi and Nas. Additionally the Louis Vuitton Don recently teased on Twitter he is working on an apparent sequel to his 2013 Yeezus titled Yandhi. He also confirmed he will be the musical guest at Saturday Night Live for their season opener on September 29.

The RBMF will take place at several venues throughout the Chicago area. Other artists scheduled to perform throughout the month of November include Vic Mensa, Cupcakke and DJ Funk. You can find more information on the Red Bull Music Festival here.

