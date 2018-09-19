Jordan To Drop Some New/OG “Fresh Prince” V’s [Photos]

The classic Jordan V “Grape”‘s are once again dropping but this time around they’ll be featuring some new details along with an extra classic feature that fans will either love or hate as it’s never been done before.

In celebration of Will Smith‘s 50th birthday, Jordan Brand will be re-issuing the classic Jordan V silhouette that Will Smith made extra popular on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air back in the early 90’s. But the kicker is that this pair comes without laces or even lace holes. Those who watched the show remember that the Fresh Prince used to wear his pair without ever lacing them up.

Considering this a cardinal sin, Sneakerheads have already floated the idea of power drilling holes into the kicks, but come on, y’all. If y’all mad at that then don’t even cop them and let us other sneaker collectors live.

Going along with the hole-less features are small but cool details like “West Philadelphia” etched right below the tongue plate and “Air Jordan” in Fresh Prince font on colorful insoles. Also having the OG Nike Air logo on the heels are sure to turn some heads while making purists extra salty about the closed-off lace holes.

Check out pics of the upcoming “Fresh Prince” Jordan V’s below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop on Will Smith’s birthday this September 25th.

