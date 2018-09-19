CLOSE
Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly References Heaven’s Gate Cult In LP & Single Artwork

Surviving members of the controversial group have taken legal action against the rapper with hopes of a resolution.

Lil Uzi Vert seen performing at Coachella weekend 2 Day 3

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Lil Uzi Vert has found himself on the wrong side of a potential legal battle, this after he allegedly references a controversial cult group via images present in his upcoming music releases. Heaven’s Gate, the surviving members of the group in question, is pursuing legal action after they say the rapper used their symbol for the cover art of his album and single.

Page Six reports:

A month after surviving members of the cult slammed the rapper, 24, for the purported Heaven’s Gate-inspired cover of his upcoming album, “Eternal Atake,” the artwork for Uzi’s new single features another reference to the group.

Released early Tuesday morning, the artwork for “New Patek” features the rapper reaching through a keyhole — a symbol associated with the infamous suicide cult and featured prominently in its logo.

When reached for comment by Page Six, the Telah Foundation, which is made up of surviving Heaven’s Gate members who were left behind to answer media inquiries about the cult, explained that their lawyers have been in touch with the rapper.

The outlet adds that officials from the Telah Foundation have employed a legal team to address the use of the logo and when pressed by Page Six, they stated hopes that the parties can come to a mutual understanding.

Heaven’s Gate was a religious cult began in 1974 by Marshall Applewhite and led along with Bonnie Nettles. The group believed that their human existence was coming to an end and to rise to the next level, they would need to shade their earthly bodies in order to be transported into a spacecraft where they would live in total bliss free of “mammalian” tendencies.

In March 1997, 39 members of the group committed mass suicide in an attempt to hitch a ride to a spacecraft following the Hale-Bopp comet.

Photo: WENN

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly References Heaven's Gate Cult In LP & Single Artwork was originally published on hiphopwired.com

