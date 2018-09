Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jazzi Black and DJ Phil are serious about their HBCU football teams. In this video, DJ Phil, who went to Grambling State University swaps out the yard sign of Jazzi’s (who went to Prairie View A&M). Check out the exclusive video above where things get kind of heated.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

