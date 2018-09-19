CLOSE
Fort Worth Hosts Free Medical Clinic This Week

An estimated $25 million in free health services, including surgeries, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to upwards of 5,000 people in Fort Worth over the next three days.

The event, which runs Wednesday through Friday, will convert the Will Rogers Memorial Center into a no-cost medical and dental mobile hospital. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 20 and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Uninsured and underinsured residents are welcomed. No insurance or identification is required.

“There is a need. There is a very big need,” said Dr. Lela Lewis, CEO and Founder of “Your Best Pathway to Health,” the event’s organizer, which is a humanitarian service of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

This will be the eighth event of this kind put on by Dr. Lewis and her team of volunteers. Previous clinics have taken place in San Antonio, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Beckley, West Virginia, among others.

According to a news release, free onsite services include “minor surgical procedures under IV sedation, such as small hernia repair, small mass excisions, cystoscopy, hysteroscopy and others.”

Major surgeries “such as hysterectomies, gall bladder removal, larger hernia repairs and others will be performed at Texas Health Huguley Hospital,” according to the news release.

