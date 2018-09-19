Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Hurricane Florence Relief

Hurricane Florence has ignited the giving hand in Michael Jordan, who is donating $2 million to relief efforts.

Hurricane Florence struck all parts of the Carolinas, including Jordan’s hometown Wilmington, North Carolina. But the basketball player plans to help alleviate the labor load by giving $2 million to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund, according to an NBA press release.

In a Tuesday interview with the Charlotte Observer, he explained he will always protect home. “You gotta take care of home. Wilmington truly is my home,” Jordan said. Jordan who is the co-chairman of Charlotte basketball team the Hornets will also have his team lend a helping hand by helping “pack disaster food boxes” that will be “distributed to those who have been directly impacted by the hurricane.” The plan is to pack 5,000 boxes.

“People need to understand this will not be a week-long process,” Jordan said. “This is going to have a huge disruption on people’s lives—not for 10 days, but for years.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 32 reported deaths and the numbers are still rising. While Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm, the flooding is still a huge concern for police.

