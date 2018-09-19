WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Asks Judge to Expose Potential Snitches in His Case

Young Thug thinks someone is dropping dime on him, and he wants to know who. The Atlanta rapper thinks there’s a snitch or two involved in his Georgie drug case, so he’s asked the judge to tell him their identities.
Reports TMZ:
YT’s lawyers are demanding any and all info related to potential snitches who might’ve sold their client down the river in his drug case, where he was slapped with 8 felonies. If anyone cut a deal or got leniency in return for snitching on the rapper … the lawyers want to know, and they want names.
Not only that … Thug’s lawyers also want info that will help them rip apart would-be canaries, including criminal records, personnel files and any other relevant dirt.
We broke the story … Young Thug was charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and weed. He’s also charged with possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, codeine (2 counts) and a firearm … all stemming from his arrest last September when he got pulled over for tinted windows.
Thugger is currently out on $100,000 bail.
Here’s the thing, if you didn’t do any dirt, there’s nothing to snitch on you about, right?
Good luck in court.
via HipHopWired
