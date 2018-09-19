CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Asks Judge to Expose Potential Snitches in His Case

Migos 'Culture' Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug thinks someone is dropping dime on him, and he wants to know who. The Atlanta rapper thinks there’s a snitch or two involved in his Georgie drug case, so he’s asked the judge to tell him their identities.

Reports TMZ:

YT’s lawyers are demanding any and all info related to potential snitches who might’ve sold their client down the river in his drug case, where he was slapped with 8 felonies. If anyone cut a deal or got leniency in return for snitching on the rapper … the lawyers want to know, and they want names.

Not only that … Thug’s lawyers also want info that will help them rip apart would-be canaries, including criminal records, personnel files and any other relevant dirt.

We broke the story … Young Thug was charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and weed. He’s also charged with possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, codeine (2 counts) and a firearm … all stemming from his arrest last September when he got pulled over for tinted windows.

Thugger is currently out on $100,000 bail.

Here’s the thing, if you didn’t do any dirt, there’s nothing to snitch on you about, right?

Good luck in court.

via HipHopWired

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
