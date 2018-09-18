Thanks To Michael Che, This Is What Emmy Reparations Would Look Like

Emmy night may have given us a lot of unfunny jokes and undeserving winners, BUT it did provide Black folks with one of the funniest pre-taped skits we’ve ever seen in the show’s history.

Thanks to Saturday Night Live’s news anchor and Emmy co-host Michael Che, we got a chance to see what real reparations would look like for overlooked African-American actors who deserved the coveted Emmy over the years, but never received one.

“You know, as a black comedian, for so many years, our TV legends and heroes have gone unrecognized,” Che said.

“So this year as host, I took it upon myself to finally right some of those wrongs.”

Taking it to the block, the 35-year-old passed out the gold to overlooked folks such as The Jeffersons‘ Marla Gibbs.

“Your role as Florence the maid is the reason I got fired form every service job I had,” Che declared. Gibbs quipped back, “Well thank you – I think.”

Other Black icons, such as Jimmy Walker (Good Times), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Tichina Arnold (Martin), John Witherspoon (The Mayans Bros.) and people from The Wire were also included in these faux awards.

Watch the magic below:

BEAUTIES: How do you feel about this Emmy skit?

